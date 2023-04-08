Chelsea's season has gone from bad to worse to now just downright strange as Frank Lampard has been unveiled as the club’s interim manager until the end of the campaign following the sacking of Graham Potter.

He was, of course, sacked by the Blues just over two years ago, but until Todd Boehly manages to lure a new permanent coach ahead of next term, the former Stamford Bridge midfielder is the choice to see them through until the end of the Premier League season.

His first match will be against Wolves this afternoon, and it represents a chance for him to secure three points and begin to vault the club back into hunt for the European spots.

There will likely be some changes for the tie, with Lampard looking to put his own ideas and thinking behind the team selection and this could mean a return for winger Raheem Sterling, who was given just five minutes in the drab 0-0 draw against Liverpool in midweek.

Will Raheem Sterling start against Wolves?

After scoring a crucial goal against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last 16, he suffered a fitness concern and wasn’t selected by Gareth Southgate for national duty.

He came on for Joao Felix in midweek for a brief cameo, and he appeared lively, succeeding with 100% of his dribble attempts, winning all his duels and there was even time for him to be offside towards the very end, suggesting he could be ready to start today.

Since making the move from Manchester City last summer, where he netted a wonderful haul of 131 goals during his seven years at the club, Sterling has failed to live up to those dizzying goal-scoring heights in London.

The £325k-per-week winger has managed to net seven goals for the club, which is way behind the 17 he scored last season but under Lampard, he could well be given some more freedom.

If let loose, he could terrorise the Wolves’ defence this afternoon. The Englishman has averaged 1.4 shots and 1.3 key passes per game in the league this season, while creating five big chances, and he could create chaos should he start.

The 28-year-old dynamo has even been lauded by former England striker Gary Lineker, who previously described him as “delightful”, and although his style isn’t for everyone, it is extremely effective and Lampard must utilise him to great effect should he want to get off to a flying start in his second spell in charge of the Blues.