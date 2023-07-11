Chelsea are still believed to be "following" Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

How much does Gabri Veiga earn?

The 21-year-old has emerged as a wanted man this summer, having enjoyed a superb season for his current side, arguably standing out as their best player. Last term, he excelled in his attacking midfield role, scoring 11 goals in 28 La Liga starts, as well as registering four assists along the way.

Celta may find it hard to keep hold of Veiga come the end of the current window, given the level of interest in his signature, and Chelsea are one of the clubs who have emerged as the front-runners to snap him up in the near future. The Blues may be looking to bring in more attacking reinforcements after signing Nicolas Jackson, whether that be in midfield or in front-line, and a creative figure who can hopefully provide for a new striker could be ideal.

Now, a new update has emerged over Veiga's future, with the west Londoners again mentioned as being strong suitors for the Spaniard, who currently earns £83,000 per week at Celta.

What's the latest on Veiga to Chelsea?

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano gave an update regarding Veiga's future, admitting he remains a summer transfer target for Chelsea, among other top clubs, with sides confident of striking a deal below the player's €40m (£34m) release clause.

"The Gabri Veiga saga could also get interesting, with Chelsea and many other clubs following his situation, though still no official bids have been sent to Celta.

"I’m told clubs feel they can make a deal work with bids below the player’s €40m release clause now. For now there doesn’t appear to be a clear preference from the player but really many clubs have looked into it including big names in the Premier League.

"Chelsea are one of them, and there’s also been interest from Man City (who are now focused on Josko Gvardiol), and also Liverpool showed an interest a few weeks ago but are now focused on different players."

This is an intriguing update that once again suggests that Chelsea's interest in Veiga won't be going away, with Mauricio Pochettino potentially seeing him as an ideal man to fill the void left by Mason Mount, who has completed a move to Manchester United.

At 21, the nine-cap Spain Under-21 international would be a long-term addition to a Blues squad that may need fresh legs and youth added to it, having seen older players such as Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic move on this summer.

A creative force with an eye for goal, Veiga has even been compared to former Chelsea hero Juan Mata, in terms of the wand-like left foot he possesses and his level of end product, while Spanish publication Sport have hailed him as "amazing" in the past and Romano has dubbed him an "electric player".

He has scored 11 goals in La Liga, showing that he can shine in one of the top leagues in the world at a young age, and he should only get better as a player as he becomes more matured and polishes his all-round game, making it a no-brainer of a signing for Pochettino to bring in.