Chelsea are eyeing a move for Barcelona midfielder Gavi this summer, with manager-elect Mauricio Pochettino driving the deal, according to reports from Spain.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

With the Blues now seemingly poised to appoint Pochettino as their new manager, they have now started to look at potential summer signings, recently being linked with a move for Bayern Munich winger Sadio Mane.

Another wide option is Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar, with Chelsea said to be interested in signing the Brazilian, and he is willing to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Attacking options appear to be the main priority for Todd Boehly, also being strongly linked with Brentford's Ivan Toney, however Pochettino has made it clear he wants to strengthen in a number of areas, including midfield.

According to reports from Spain (via Sport Witness), the former Tottenham Hotspur boss is the strongest candidate to take over at Stamford Bridge, with Graham Potter's successor set to be named in the next few days.

The Argentine is said to have "very clear" plans to rebuild the Chelsea squad, and wants to start by bringing in Gavi, who he "really likes", although it will not be easy to orchestrate a transfer.

The 18-year-old has no intention of leaving Barca, despite the fact he is currently on a youth contract, with his proposed contract renewal being rejected by La Liga due to the club's financial issues.

Would Gavi be a good signing for Chelsea?

If the Blues are able to convince the midfielder about a move, then he could be a very exciting signing, given that he has already emerged as a vital first-team player for Barca, despite his age, making 45 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Hailed as "sensational" by journalist Josh Bunting, the maestro is also versatile enough to play on the wing, having featured on the left side 13 times this season, weighing in with two goals and three assists when played in that position.

Teammate Sergio Busquets has raved about the starlet, telling Movistar TV (via The Athletic): “He is at an incredible level, goals, assists, he has a brilliant future, but still many things he can improve."

That said, even though the £124k-per-week youngster undoubtedly has a great deal of potential, Chelsea already have the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante to choose from at central midfield.

Given that the Blues are among the lowest-scorers in the Premier League, a new striker must remain the priority, and it would not be the end of the world if they missed out on Gavi.