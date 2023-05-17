Chelsea are now preparing a bid for Gent star Gift Orban, having held positive talks with the player's agent, according to a recent report.

Who is Gift Orban?

Orban has started to make a name for himself over in Belgium, having scored a remarkable 19 goals in 19 games so far this season, also registering two assists, leading Gent's charge for the Belgian Pro League title.

Given his impressive form this season, the 20-year-old, who started his career at Nigerian side Bison FC, has now started to attract the attention of a number of Premier League clubs, including Leeds United and Leicester City.

According to a report from Het Nieuwsblad, some of Europe's top clubs have already made enquiries about the starlet, and the same outlet has now reported that Chelsea are one of the clubs in the picture for his signature (via Sport Witness).

The Blues are said to have had good contacts with the player's agent, who also represents David Datro Fofana, which means the two parties could share a good relationship, after the Ivorian completed a move to Stamford Bridge back in January.

Chelsea are now preparing a bid for the forward, having recently scouted him during Gent's match against Cercle Brugge, although if they do manage to sign him, they would consider initially sending him out on loan.

Will Chelsea sign Orban?

At the moment, it appears as though Chelsea are in a good position to win the race for the Nigerian, but there may be stiff competition, given that Manchester United scouts were left blown away after recently watching him in action.

Although they are making hard work of it, the Red Devils are in a good position to finish inside the Premier League top four, and the allure of Champions League football could help them win the race for the Gent marksman.

That said, the Blues are still very much in the picture for the former Stabaek man, who has been lauded as an "absolute killer" by football scout Jacek Kulig, who has also praised him for his "electric pace" and "fantastic off-the-ball movement in the final third."

A lack of goals has been a major issue for the Blues this season, scoring just 36 times in the Premier League, and Orban could be the answer to their problems, but competition is only going to get more fierce if he continues his fantastic goal-scoring form.