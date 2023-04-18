Chelsea are genuinely monitoring the signing of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili during the summer transfer window, according to a fresh report.

Who is Mamardashvili?

The 22-year-old has established himself as a strong performer for the La Liga side, arguably standing out as one of the best players in the division in his position. He has started 29 league games so far this season and was once described as "amazing" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Valued at £22m by Transfermarkt, Mamardashvili is contracted to Valencia until the summer of 2027, but that doesn't mean a summer move away is out of the question. Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United are all clubs who have been linked with signing the Georgian, who has won seven caps for hos country to date.

The Blues haven't looked wholly convincing between the sticks this season, with both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy struggled to consistently shine, so it could be that a new 'keeper arrive once the summer window rolls around. It certainly looks as though Mamardashvili could be the man to fill the void, following a new update.

Could Valencia star join Chelsea?

Taking to Twitter on Monday, journalist Fabrizio Romano talked up Chelsea's interest in Mamardashvili this summer:

"Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, expected to leave Valencia in any case at the end of the season despite contract extension signed few months ago. "Told Chelsea and Tottenham are just monitoring his development; Leicester met with his agent 10 days ago."

Mamardashvili could be a great addition for Chelsea this summer, coming straight in as first-choice goalkeeper and hopefully acting as an upgrade on both Kepa and Mendy. He now has 53 appearances to his name for Valencia and is a young player who is growing all the time.

While some may point towards a potential lack of experience being an issue, given his age, it is easy to forget that Petr Cech was also only 22 years of age when he joined the Blues back in the summer of 2004.

Mamardashvili is now an established figure playing at the top level, and his ability to play the ball out from the back could appeal to whoever Chelsea's new manager ends up being, not to mention his impressive all-round game. The towering 6ft 6in Georgian has a presence that the Blues' current options arguably lacking, and they should look at him as a good option to sign at the end of the season.