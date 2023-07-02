Chelsea are among the favourites to sign Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio this summer, but they may have to do battle with Premier League rivals Liverpool, according to reports from Spain.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

Chelsea are in the market for a new centre-back this summer, and they have recently been linked with a move for Real Madrid Castilla's Rafa Marin, who could be available for a cut-price fee, given that his contract is set to expire next summer.

The Blues are also in the race for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, though they will have to do battle for his signature with Manchester United, while Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte also remains an option.

Inacio has been attracting the attention of multiple Premier League clubs, with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool recently being named as potential suitors, however the Blues are now very well-placed to compete for his signature.

That is according to reports from Spain (via Caught Offside), with it being detailed that Chelsea are one of the main favourites to acquire the services of the 21-year-old, alongside Liverpool.

However, there is also a great deal of interest in the youngster from abroad, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid also being named as interested parties.

Sporting CP are said to be holding out for €50m (£39m), which should be more than affordable for a club with the resources of Chelsea.

Who is Goncalo Inacio?

Despite his age, the Portugal international has been an important player for Sporting for a number of years now, already making a total of 122 appearances for the first team, including 33 in the Portuguese top flight last season.

Hailed as "fantastic" by football scout Jacek Kulig, the starlet has most commonly been utilised at centre-back, but he has shown a keen eye for goal, registering a total of 11 goals and eight assists for Sporting CP.

The Sporting CP star is also very competent defensively, as indicated by the fact he ranks in the 81st percentile for interceptions per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers playing at a similar level.

Although he is only 21 years old, Inacio already has a great deal of first-team experience, and his performances demonstrate he is ready to take the next step in his career, so Chelsea should undoubtedly test the waters with a bid in the coming weeks.