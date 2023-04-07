Chelsea are interested in making a move for Portugal and Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos during the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Do Chelsea need a striker this summer?

The Blues have had a season to forget so far, with Champions League glory the only thing that can save their campaign, although that feels unlikely at this point given their form. Performances and results have simply not been good enough and there have been problems all over the pitch, from out-of-form goalkeepers to injured midfielders.

Another issue has been a lack of an out-and-out goalscorer leading the line. Kai Havertz has proved to be effective at times, but is not a natural in the role, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been cast aside completely. This summer, it is imperative that a top-quality No 9 comes in and solves this problem as Chelsea look to get back towards the top four next season.

The Blues have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks, with Napoli star Victor Osimhen arguably the standout attacking option, and now a new update has emerged.

Could Ramos move to Stamford Bridge?

According to Portuguese outlet Record (via Sport Witness), Chelsea will send representatives to watch Benfica in action against Porto on Friday evening, with Todd Boehly's presence even a "possibility". They will be there to view Ramos, although it is also stated that they will "take notes" on other players, too.

The Blues have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old attacker in the past and it looks as though he remains a primary target ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ramos could be a really exciting signing for Chelsea if they manage to get a deal over the line considering the seven-cap Portugal international would likely arrive as a long-term acquisition as well as a key man amid their striking woes.

He has been a force in the Primeira Liga this season, scoring 17 times in just 22 appearances, but he also shone on a huge stage at the World Cup last winter, memorably scoring a hat-trick against Switzerland after taking Cristiano Ronaldo's place in the starting lineup - with Gary Lineker hailing his performance in Qatar as "remarkable".

While Osimhen would arguably remain the best possible option for the Blues to sign given the fact that he is slightly more experienced and enjoying a superb campaign for Serie A champions-elect Napoli, Ramos would also be a strong addition to the squad, bringing the goals, youth and natural attacking instincts needed at Stamford Bridge before the beginning of next season.