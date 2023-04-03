Graham Potter was sacked by Chelsea on Sunday and Todd Boehly isn’t hanging around when it comes to finding an ideal successor for the Englishman.

What’s the latest Chelsea manager news?

Fabrizio Romano tweeted shortly after Potter's departure was announced that Nagelsmann is the “favourite candidate” to replace the former Brighton boss at the Stamford Bridge helm.

The journalist went on to explain that Nagelsmann was “mentioned yesterday during internal discussions” suggesting that he is the man Boehly wants at the club.

This comes just days after the German claimed that taking over at Tottenham Hotspur could harm his career according to Football Insider. As such, this may give the Blues a better chance of convincing him to join.

Will Julian Nagelsmann join Chelsea?

It would take a momentous offer to persuade the 35-year-old to move to the Premier League, especially after his recent surprising sacking by Bayern Munich, but it could very well happen, with Chelsea having the right infrastructure and squad to challenge for trophies.

He started his managerial career at 1899 Hoffenheim at the tender age of 28, having coached various youth teams following his decision to retire aged just 20, and it looks as though it turned out to be an inspired move.

The young tactician led Hoffenheim to top-four finishes in his first two seasons and qualification for the Champions League before joining RB Leipzig in 2019.

He continued to break records, becoming the youngest manager to win a Champions League knockout tie at just 32 years old with that seeing him dubbed a “mini-Mourinho” by journalist Martin Laurence.

The great Portuguese, of course, won the same competition as a young mastermind and if Nagelsmann can replicate his feats at Chelsea should he be appointed, it will prove to be a stroke of genius by Boehly.

Despite winning three trophies at Bayern, the Bavarian giants are in a rare title race this term and it appears to have cost the 35-year-old his job.

That said, across 243 Bundesliga games, he has averaged 1.86 points per match and his experience at managing a European superpower under immense pressure shouldn’t faze him.

On the other hand, the job was an entirely unfamiliar feeling for Potter and perhaps was a step too far for the Englishman.

Chelsea need a manager who won't shy away from the challenge of winning major honours and with BBC Sport writer Raj Chohan describing the former Bayern boss as having an “evil genius concept in his head” he could be the Mourinho-like figure to revive Chelsea.

Indeed, if Boehly wants to get the club back to the Champions League while challenging for domestic honours again, maybe an ‘evil genius’ is exactly what he needs.