Paris Saint-Germain could make a fresh move for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech in the summer transfer window, a new update has suggested.

Is Ziyech a key man at Chelsea?

The Moroccan has had a frustrating season at Stamford Bridge, struggling to consistently become a key player under both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter. The 30-year-old has only actually started six Premier League games in total, with another seven appearances coming from the substitutes' bench, and just one start has come his way in the Champions League.

Back in January, it looked as though Ziyech could depart Chelsea, with PSG looking to strike a deal to sign him late in the window. In the end, however, the transfer failed to go through and the Morocco international remained in west London for the remainder of this season.

Given his lack of playing time, though, it looks as though a summer departure could be likely, even though his current Blues deal doesn't expire until 2025. A fresh update further suggests as much, with PSG seemingly refusing to go away quietly.

Could winger be off to PSG?

According to Football Insider, the French giants are "set to rekindle their interest" in Ziyech this summer, as they look to acquire the services of a long-time target. Since the January move failed to come to fruition, PSG have "continued to monitor and stay in touch" with the Chelsea man and "they are on the lookout for cheaper deals", which is where he comes into play.

Todd Boehly is also thought to be looking to trim his squad once the summer arrives and Ziyech is someone who doesn't appear to be a key part of the club's plans moving forward. It's added that PSG are "preparing another bid" to sign the World Cup star.

There is no denying the 50-cap and 19-goal Morocco international's ability as a footballer - he has been described as "incredible" by his international manager, Walid Regragui - but moving him on at the end of this season does feel like the most logical decision by Chelsea.

He has become a bit-part player, flitting in and out of matches and failing to score in the league in 2022/23 to date, and he himself is surely keen on the prospect of a new challenge where he could be more of a regular starter.

Ultimately, Ziyech's time at Chelsea has been arguably adequate but little more, although there is still time for him to go out with a bang and help inspire the Blues to Champions League glory under Frank Lampard.