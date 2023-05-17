Chelsea are set to "discuss" signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Which strikers could Chelsea sign this summer?

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Blues view Napoli forward Victor Osimhen as their "main target" this summer, and they could offer more than €100m (£87m) for the Nigerian, but back-up targets have also been identified.

Galetti claims that Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani are on Todd Boehly's list of targets, while they could make a move for former player Tammy Abraham, who could be available for around £40m if the buy-back clause is activated.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is "100%" set to leave this summer, with Kai Havertz potentially on the move as well, meaning a couple of new options may be needed up front.

As such, the Blues are set to "discuss" the possibility of signing Kane "internally" in the summer, as they are keen on bringing in a "traditional No.9", according to journalist Jacobs (via Chelsea News).

However, it is Manchester United that are said to have "done the legwork" to sign the Englishman, and it is unclear whether Levy would be willing to sell him to Chelsea under any circumstances.

If the Tottenham chairman does allow the 29-year-old to leave this summer, it is highly unlikely he will accept a bid of less than £100m, but a move across the capital could still a possibility.

Would Harry Kane move to Chelsea?

The England captain's goal record speaks for itself, having netted a remarkable 27 goals in 36 Premier League games this season, second only to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in the goal-scoring charts.

Graeme Souness has previously claimed the forward is England's only "truly world class" player, and he has now broken Wayne Rooney's record to become the country's all-time leading scorer, having scored 54 times for the Three Lions.

Given that he will be 30-years-old by the time next season begins, the Spurs talisman is running out of time to win trophies, having previously expressed his desire to compete for the top honours, and he does not currently intend to sign a new contract.

That could open the door for a move in the summer, however it seems unlikely Kane would be willing to tarnish his legacy with Tottenham by making the move to Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea's lack of European football on offer would make it difficult to win the race for the striker.