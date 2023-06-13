Chelsea and Inter Milan are set for key transfer discussions involving several different players, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who are Chelsea linked with?

The two huge clubs could end up being busy together during the summer transfer window, with various individuals potentially moving from one to the other.

For Chelsea, this summer represents a huge period in their recent history, with Mauricio Pochettino coming in as manager and looking to turn their fortunes around. For that to happen, the right signings need to come in, though, and it is also a case of getting rid of the dead wood, allowing the Argentine to work with exactly the players he wants to.

It remains to be seen who will come in, but Romelu Lukaku could possibly return from his loan spell at Inter, while Andre Onana has been continually linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Are Chelsea and Inter set to discuss transfers?

Taking to Twitter, Romano provided an update on the current situation, saying that Lukaku's future is a big talking point in the coming days, but also mentioning other players who could head either way:

"Chelsea and Inter are set to schedule a meeting in the next days, as called yesterday. "Understand Inter will ask about Kalidou Koulibaly as priority target. Romelu Lukaku’s future, main topic; but Trevoh Chalobah for Inter, Andre Onana for Chelsea will be also discussed."

This is an encouraging update from a Chelsea perspective, suggesting that the club are working hard on sorting both incomings and outgoings early in the transfer window - it hasn't even officialy opened yet (June 14).

Lukaku's future is arguably the most intriguing piece of business out of those mentioned, with the Belgian a striker with so much pedigree, but also someone who there are still doubts over.

His cameo in the Champions League final against Manchester City summed up why his critics often don't rate him, with two huge spurned missed in Istanbul, and at 30, it may be more beneficial for Chelsea to sell him permanently - potentially to Inter - and look to bring in a younger striker this summer.

Meanwhile, seeing both Kalidou Koulibaly and Trevoh Chalobah head to Italy would divide opinion, with the former an experienced head who could come good and the latter a big young prospect,

Onana would surely be an upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy between the sticks at Chelsea - Pep Guardiola called him "exceptional" before the Champions League final - so hopefully his arrival is confirmed sooner rather than later.