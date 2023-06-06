Inter Milan are reportedly believed to be interested in signing Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah during the summer transfer window.

Is Chalobah likely to stay at Chelsea?

The £50,000-a-week Blues youngster has more than held his own this season, trying his best in a team that has struggled hugely in the Premier League.

Chalobah started 18 of Chelsea's 38 league games, which is a good return for an emerging talent, and he also enjoyed six outings in the Champions League.

Whether Mauricio Pochettino sees the Englishman as a key figure at Stamford Bridge moving forward remains to be seen, however, with the Blues' incoming new manager set to take a close look at his squad when the player return for pre-season.

Chalobah's current deal runs until the summer of 2028, though, so any potential interest in him would likely have to see a sizeable bid tabled.

Could Inter snap up Chalobah this summer?

According to Football Insider, Inter have "made a move" to snap up Chalobah in the summer transfer, seeing him as an exciting option to bring in. They have reportedly "contacted the Londoners to register their interest in a potential deal", with the player himself "keen to hold talks if permitted by his club".

It is even stated that the upcoming Champions League finalists "made enquiries over his availability in January as they were keen on a deal back then", suggesting that they have been long-time admirers of the Chelsea man.

This is a tricky one for the Blues, mainly because Chalobah remains such a big prospect who could potentially be a key man in west London one day, having been described as "the future of this club" by teammate Thiago Silva. Former Manchester United and England centre-back Rio Ferdinand also once called him "unbelievable", which futher outlines what a talent he is.

Should a huge bid arrive for the three-time capped England Under-21 international, however, Chelsea must at least consider it, with Pochettino arguably needing to bring in genuinely elite defenders in their primes this summer, especially with both Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly now in their 30s (the former is almost 40, in fact).

Chalobah's contract situation puts the Blues in a strong position, and while keeping hold of him remains the preferable outcome, given his long-term potential, if the player wants to move in order to get more minutes, it is something that should be considered by the club.