Chelsea could look to reduce Joao Felix's asking price by including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marc Cucurella in a swap deal for the Atletico Madrid forward, according to a recent report from The Evening Standard.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

Mauricio Pochettino is said to have handed chairman Todd Boehly a list of five big-name targets for the summer transfer window, with the Argentine keen to strengthen in a range of positions, including goalkeeper, central midfield and centre-forward.

Pochettino, who is the strongest candidate to take over at Stamford Bridge, has a "very clear" idea of how he wants to reshape his squad, and he has recently identified Gavi as a potential signing to bolster his options in central midfield.

At striker, Victor Osimhen is one of the Blues' main targets, while they are also set to make a concrete attempt to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, who could replace Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks.

Not only are the west London outfit looking at new signings, but they are also considering keeping loanee Felix at the club, however the Evening Standard report Atletico Madrid are still demanding £88m for the Portugal international.

The Blues have been in regular contact with the Spanish club about signing the 23-year-old, but they have been stubborn with their asking price, although they would be willing to sanction another loan deal for a fee of £16m.

In a bid to reduce Atletico's asking price, Chelsea could now look at using Aubameyang and Cucurella in a swap deal, with the La Liga club said to be interested in signing both players.

Should Chelsea sign Joao Felix?

Hailed as "world class" by members of the media, the Portuguese maestro has weighed in with three goals in 13 games since arriving at Stamford Bridge, most recently getting on the score sheet in a brief cameo away at Bournemouth.

Although those numbers do not justify an £88m price tag, journalist Zach Lowy has claimed the "potential is clearly there" for the forward to kick on from here, now that he's had his first taste of Premier League football.

The proposed swap deal also would also be beneficial for the Blues, given that Aubameyang has been very disappointing in a Chelsea shirt, recently being called "terrible" by pundit Frank McAvennie, while Jamie O'Hara recently branded Cucurella a "disgrace".

If Boehly is able to reduce the fee required for Felix by a considerable amount, then he should undoubtedly look to use Cucurella and Aubameyang in a swap deal with Atletico Madrid.