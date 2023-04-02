Chelsea could be interested in signing Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at the end of this season, should he choose to leave Goodison Park.

Will Pickford stay at Everton?

The England stopper is part of a struggling Everton side who are desperately fighting to stay in the Premier League, with a tense relegation battle on the cards over the next six weeks or so. It is a huge period for so many club facing the drop and if Sean Dyche fails to steer the Blues away from safety, it could lead to a summer exodus.

There are a number of players who simply won't want to be plying their trade in the Championship next season and Pickford is undoubtedly one of them. The 29-year-old has become a key figure for both club and country, and as was the case this time last year, his performances for Everton could be so vital in the relegation fight.

Should the 'keeper decide to leave Goodison at the end of the season, there is likely to be plenty of interest, which is where Chelsea come into play.

Could England ace head to Chelsea?

According to Football Insider, Pickford will unsurprisingly depart Everton if they go down and Chelsea "have shown interest" and "could make a move" if he becomes available. The same applies to Tottenham, however, so it won't necessarily be easy for the west Londoners to get their man.

The goalkeeper situation at Stamford Bridge is far from ideal at the moment, with Edouard Mendy suffering a big fall from grace and losing his place in the team to Kepa Arrizabalaga this season. Neither are consistently top-class performers, however, and that will surely lead to Chelsea dipping into the transfer market for a new 'keeper this summer.

In Pickford, the Blues could have a strong option to bring in, with the Everton man maturing all the time as a footballer and arguably being one of England's most consistent performers during Gareth Southgate's reign as manager. He has been hailed as "outstanding" by Leon Osman and he was so impressive at the back-end of last season, making one incredible double save in a crucial win over Chelsea themselves.

He arguably isn't a world-class 'keeper, though - some may even argue that he is not a huge amount better than Mendy or Kepa, and he does have errors in him - and considering the money the Blues would likely have to spend on him, they could be wise to look at alternatives around Europe.