Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is believed to be interested in a third spell as manager at Stamford Bridge, according to a new report.

How is Jose Mourinho doing at Roma?

The Portuguese is unquestionably one of the greatest managers of his generation, enjoying vast success and winning many trophies during spells at various clubs. He made the move to Chelsea back in the summer of 2004, having just won the Champions League with FC Porto before embarking on a glorious spell in west London.

Mourinho won the Premier League title in the 2004/05 and 2005/06 seasons, and while he departed in 2007, he ended up making a return to west London six years later, going on to win another league crown in 2014/15.

The 60-year-old is now in charge of Serie A giants Roma, where he won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season in the competition's inaugural year. While he is contracted to the Giallorossi until the end of next season, a fresh update suggests he may be eyeing a move away.

Could Jose make shock Chelsea return?

According to a new report from Spain (via Sport Witness), Mourinho is "willing" to return to Chelsea for a third time and become their permanent manager after Frank Lampard's temporary stint in charge ends in May. He would be "keen" on heading back to the Blues, despite being sacked in 2015.

It is even stated that Roma would accept his departure before his contract expires, although they would require a "hefty compensation package" for him. It remains to be seen where Mourinho is in the current standings among potential Blues bosses, but it is an interesting update nonetheless.

The idea of the legendary Portuguese being back in the Stamford Bridge hotseat is certainly an eye-catching one, although there are clear risks behind it happening. To go back a third time, having twice left under a cloud, could feel like overkill, while there is also an argument to say that he no longer represents the future and is yesterday's man - with Mourinho 25 years older than Julian Nagelsmann, who has been strongly linked with taking the job.

Mourinho is a born winner who may feel he still has a little unfinished business at Chelsea, however, and he may be intrigued to work under Todd Boehly instead of Roman Abramovich, no doubt being given funds to spend in the summer transfer window.

And with Chelsea plumping for a former manager to steady the ship in the short term, who's to say they won't bring another ex-boss back for the long term?