Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly turned down the chance to become Blues boss for a third time, according to a new report.

How is Mourinho faring at Roma?

The Portuguese is one of the greatest managers in Chelsea's history, arriving in 2004 and winning three Premier League titles across two different spells. He is arguably one of the best and most charismatic bosses in European football history, too, proving to be a born winner and excelling in various countries, from Spain to Italy.

Mourinho is currently in charge at Roma, winning the UEFA Europa Conference League in its inaugural season last year, and now guiding his side to the semi-finals of the Europa League this term. Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen stand between him and a place in another European final, as he continues to impress in his managerial career.

Chelsea have been working hard on nailing down a new permanent boss, but it looks as though they have finally got their man in Mauricio Pochettino. Things could have potentially been different, however, as per a new update.

Was Mourinho in the running for Chelsea job?

According to Corriere dello Sport [via Sport Witness], the Blues contacted Mourinho about coming back for a third stint as manager, but he rejected them to stay put at Roma. A Blues official allegedly called the boss to include him on a shortlist with Pochettino and Julian Nagelsmann.

Dubbed “one of the best coaches on the planet” by Tammy Abraham, Mourinho is said to be committed to the Serie A side moving forward and seemingly never entertained the idea of going back to Stamford Bridge.

While there is simply no doubting the 60-year-old's standing as a manager, returning for a third time could have felt like overkill, even though it wouldn't have been under the ownership of Roman Abramovich. There is a feeling that he has done as much as he can in west London, and considering he may not quite be at the level he once was, he could even have been an appointment that backfired.

In Pochettino, Chelsea are bringing in a younger, fresher option - one who will play more attacking football than Mourinho, too - and he looks like someone who could galvanise the whole club and get the most out of some struggling attacking players, from Raheem Sterling to Mykhailo Mudryk.

Rather than risk tarnishing his legacy, Mourinho is wise to stay at Roma and remain loved by many Chelsea fans, even if he has ended up rubbing a few up the wrong way the more the years have passed, considering he has gone on to manage Manchester United and Tottenham.