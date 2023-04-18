Chelsea are set for fresh talks with Julian Nagelsmann about coming in as manager at the end of the season, according to Blues journalist Simon Phillips.

What's the latest Chelsea manager news?

Upon his return to Stamford Bridge, it was claimed that Frank Lampard wanted to become permanent manager once again, however he has not gotten off to the best of starts, with Chelsea losing their last three games.

As such, the Blues continue to run the rule over new managers to take charge at the end of the season, with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Ruben Amorim, and more recently Vincent Kompany being linked the job, as reported by the Times. The same report details the Blues have held initial talks with Nagelsmann, who has recently been sacked by Bayern Munich, and the club were seemingly impressed, as they are set for further discussions.

According to established Chelsea journalist Phillips, via Give Me Sport, the 35-year-old is expected to be in London this week for another round of talks, following on from initial discussions which took place in Germany last week.

The German is not the only contender for the job, however, as Luis Enrique is also likely to be invited back for further face-to-face talks, while other candidates are said to be in the frame. Phillips claims the final decision is not expected to come until the summer, however he would not be surprised if a new manager comes in before the end of the season, possibly even in the next two weeks.

Should Chelsea appoint Julian Nagelsmann?

The former Bayern boss did a decent job at the Allianz Stadium, winning three trophies and guiding them safely through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season, so from the outside it was an unusual decision that he was sacked.

There is likely to be competition for the young manager, as Tottenham Hotspur are also interested, however if Chelsea do win the race he could be a very exciting appointment, particularly because of his style of play.

Journalist Raj Chohan has hailed the tactician as being an "unreal attacking coach", which indicates he may be able to get more goals out of the squad next season, having scored just 30 in 31 Premier League games during the current campaign.

Nagelsmann would be an excellent appointment for Chelsea, and it is fantastic news he could come in before the end of the season, to give him an opportunity to assess his current squad.