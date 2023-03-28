Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly on the "shortlist" to replace Graham Potter at Chelsea, should he be sacked.

Why did Nagelsmann get sacked?

At just 35 years of age, Nagelsmann remains an extremely young manager who has already been around for a number of years, initially making a name for himself at Hoffenheim. The German's performance as manager there eventually saw him land the RB Leipzig job, which then led to him taking charge of Bayern in 2021.

While he tasted Bundesliga glory with the German giants last season, the 2022/23 campaign has been a more challenging one, with the title race far tighter and performances not as convincing in general. Ultimately, this dip in form combined with a dressing room split cost Nagelsmann dearly and he was sacked last week, in what was still considered a surprise development by many.

He has since been linked with the vacant manager's job at Tottenham, following the exit of Antonio Conte, but an intriguing update has now emerged regarding Chelsea's potential interest in him.

Will Nagelsmann join Spurs or Chelsea?

Taking to Twitter, Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that Nagelsmann is in the frame to replace Potter at Chelsea if the Englishman is moved on at some point in the near future:

"News #Nagelsmann: Understand he’s on the shortlist of #CFC! In case that Potter should be dismissed. But important: Chelsea wants to continue with Potter, the bosses support him. But he has to deliver now! JN is unlikely to take over a new job immediately."

This is certainly an interesting update, with Nagelsmann such a talented manager who still has so many years to improve in his job, given his tender years. He has been lauded for tactical brilliance since his 20s, which is hugely impressive, and he is someone with fresh ideas who would hopefully be considered a long-term success.

That being said, it is important that Chelsea continue to give Potter time to fully get his ideas across, with the Blues' form improving of late and a Champions League quarter-final tie with current holders Real Madrid to look forward to soon. Granted, the 47-year-old must continue on an upwards curve, in order to stave off the threat of losing his job, but for now, Nagelsmann should only be considered a strong target if things go backwards.

Should the time come that Potter is relieved of his duties, the ex-Bayern man should then be looked at as one of the standout contenders to take charge, given his standing in the game, assuming Spurs haven't got him by then.