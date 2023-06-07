Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz is reportedly "seduced" by a move to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, with his future still very much up in the air.

Is Havertz leaving Chelsea this summer?

The 23-year-old has had a curious Blues career to date, memorably scoring the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final victory over Manchester City, but arguably flattering to deceive overall.

Havertz arrived at Chelsea in 2020 with a reputation as one of Europe's most exciting young players, but a lack of consistency and all-round influence has too often been on show from him.

That's not to say that the £150,000-a-week German hasn't contributed positively at the same time, with 32 goals and 15 assists coming his way in 139 appearances, but more end product is certaintly required as he approaches his prime.

Havertz's current deal at Chelsea expires in 2025 and recent reports have suggested that Madrid are eyeing a move for him this summer. It seems to be a rumour that is refusing to go away, following a fresh claim.

What's the latest transfer news?

According to AS [via Sport Witness], Havertz is "seduced" by the idea of moving to the reigning Champions League holders this summer, amid "two scenarios that Chelsea have presented to him".

The scenarios in mind are that the Germany international will either sign a new contact with the Blues, which is what Mauricio Pochettino and the club want, but they are also prepared to move him on if he refuses to agree an extension.

The report goes on to add that the "operation is feasible", with regard to Havertz joining Madrid, so the decision could ultimately end up lying with the player himself.

Losing Havertz at this point in his career would be a blow for Chelsea, considering he is still only 23 years of age and could potentially excel under Pochettino next season and beyond, having been lauded as "absolutely outstanding" by former England international Owen Hargreaves.

He has struggled leading the line, but if the Blues sign an out-and-out striker and allow the former Bayer Leverkusen man to float behind him, supporters could see the best of him.

The lure of Madrid is clearly great, however, and it could be that Havertz sees his future there, wanting to be part of an exciting new era alongside the likes of Vinicius Jr, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and possibly even Jude Bellingham.