Highlights Chelsea are considering signing a surprising replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has now left the club.

The Blues have agreed on a £115m fee for Moises Caicedo and are close to signing Romeo Lavia.

Now, attention turns to finding a back-up option for Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea are now considering a surprising move to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga as his move to Real Madrid is now confirmed, according to a new report.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

Mauricio Pochettino's main priority appears to be strengthening his midfield, and the manager is now finally closing in on Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have agreed a £115m fee for the Ecuadorian, who is set to put pen to paper on a contract until June 2031, with an option to extend it to 2032, and his medical tests have now been booked.

According to a report from The Guardian, Chelsea offered the 21-year-old higher wages than Liverpool, and they are also looking to beat the Reds to the signing of Romeo Lavia, with a £55m deal for the Southampton midfielder now close.

However, midfield is not the only position that Pochettino will need to strengthen, with the manager recently admitting Kepa will be allowed to leave the club this summer, saying:

"With Kepa it is something that has happened very quick and it is a situation that is correct [reports of move]," Pochettino told the media ahead of the Stamford Bridge stalemate.

"He has permission to explore a different situation and we will see what happens with that one over the next 24 to 48 hours."

Fabrizio Romano has now detailed the Spaniard has travelled to Spain ahead of a potential loan move to Real Madrid, with the European giants announcing the deal on Monday morning.

As such, Pochettino will need to bring in a new goalkeeper, and the aforementioned report from The Guardian makes it clear that OGC Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is now viewed as a potential replacement for Kepa.

Having already sold Edouard Mendy to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, the Blues are in need of extra goalkeeping cover, and a move for the Denmark international is said to be on the cards.

How much does Kasper Schmeichel earn?

The former Leicester City goalkeeper is tied down to a £66k-per-week contract with Nice, which is not due to expire until 2025, meaning Chelsea may have to fork out a fee if they want to bring him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

With Kepa set to depart, however, it is vital that Pochettino brings in a back-up option for Sanchez, and the manager will be well aware he can rely on the Nice goalkeeper, given that he has made 284 appearances in the Premier League.

It seems unlikely that the Dane will push for a starting spot, considering he is now 36-years-old and in the twilight of his career, but he has proven himself in the English top flight over several years, and he would be a viable option if Sanchez were to get injured.

Not only that, there is evidence the veteran goalkeeper could make a positive impact behind-the-scenes, having been lauded for his dressing-room influence by journalist Ben Jacobs, who has also branded him "fantastic".

Schmeichel could be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea, so they should definitely pursue a deal now Kepa has completed his move to the Spanish capital.