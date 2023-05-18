Chelsea have made contact with Napoli about signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer, according to recent reports from Italy.

Who will sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

A number of top clubs have expressed their interest in signing Kvaratskhelia already this season, including Liverpool, however reports from Spain detailed he could cost over £100m, given the level of interest in the winger (via Liverpool Echo).

The Georgian's agent has confirmed there is a "lot of interest", with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain all in the picture, having watched him on several occasions this season, while Chelsea have also been named as potential suitors.

The Mirror have reported the Napoli star is high on the Blues' shopping list, and they're willing to use Hakim Ziyech in negotiations, but a big issue is the lack of Champions League football on offer at Stamford Bridge (via Tribal Football).

According to a report from Il Mattino (via Sport Witness), the west London club have now asked Napoli for information about the possibility of signing the 22-year-old this summer, as well as his teammate Stanislav Lobotka.

Chelsea are said to be "going wild" about the duo, with Todd Boehly desperate to turn things around after a dismal season, however the report also makes it clear the Italian club have no intention of selling either player.

President Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to keep Kvaratskhelia for at least one more season, and given that he is contracted until 2027, Napoli will not be obligated to sell him this summer.

How many goals has Kvaratskhelia scored?

The Tbilisi-born attacker has been a key player for Luciano Spalletti's side in their title-winning campaign, weighing in with a total of 14 goals in all competitions, while he has also picked up 17 assists.

Hailed as "mind-blowing" by journalist Ryan Taylor, the left-winger has burst onto the scene with Napoli, however this is his first full season in a "top five" European league, and it may be a blessing in disguise for Chelsea if he isn't available in the upcoming window.

Given that the Blues have missed out on Champions League football, it would be very difficult to win the race for the former Rubin Kazan man, so they should keep him on the shortlist for a move next summer.

Kvaratskhelia appears likely to stay put for one more year, which will give Chelsea the chance to get themselves back into the Champions League, while continuing to scout the Napoli star, to make sure he isn't just a one-season wonder.