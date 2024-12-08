Chelsea are now ready to sell a "sensational" £30m player, with Aston Villa expected to push to sign him, according to a report.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues are on the lookout for a new striker, with the board now prepared to green-light an £83m bid for Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, while Ipswich Town starlet Liam Delap is also believed to be on the shortlist.

However, it is not just the attack Enzo Maresca is looking to strengthen, having conducted a recent scouting mission to assess Bournemouth centre-back Illia Zabarnyi during the Cherries' 1-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

The west London club have become well-known as big spenders, particularly under the stewardship of owner Todd Boehly, so it is no surprise they are looking at bringing in additional reinforcements.

Back in the summer, Chelsea spent around £220m in another wild spending spree, but it is paying dividends given that they are currently sitting second in the Premier League table.

Dewsbury-Hall transfer listed

However, not every signing has worked out the way Maresca would have hoped, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall failing to make the desired impact at Stamford Bridge, appearing for just 55 minutes across five appearances in the Premier League.

As such, the Blues are now ready to cut their losses and sell Dewsbury-Hall this January, with Football Insider reporting the midfielder has now been put up for sale.

Despite making a £30m move to Stamford Bridge in the summer, the west London club are now willing to listen to offers for the 26-year-old, and there will seemingly be no shortage of interest.

Rangers have already expressed an initial interest in the Englishman, but they are unlikely to have the financial muscle to get a deal over the line this January.

As such, Aston Villa are leading the race for the Chelsea outcast, and they are expected to push forward with their interest when the January transfer window opens in just a few weeks' time.

It is no wonder that Dewsbury-Hall has been unable to establish himself in the first team this season given the vast array of attacking talent available to Maresca, but that doesn't mean he's not a top-class player.

During his time with Leicester City, the Shepshed-born midfielder was very impressive, notching 26 goal contributions in the league last season, albeit in the Championship.

Two of those goals were of key importance, bagging a brace in a comeback victory against rivals Coventry City:

Former manager Brendan Rodgers once dubbed the Chelsea ace "sensational", so there is no reason why he cannot go on to be a success at a different club, and a move to Villa Park could be a very attractive proposition.

However, it makes total sense that the Blues are looking to cash in this January considering the extremely limited impact Dewsbury-Hall has made at Stamford Bridge so far this season.