Chelsea head into their crunch tie against Manchester City off the back of a confidence-boosting 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the week.

Of course, this was against nine men, but the three points will hopefully be a catalyst for Mauricio Pochettino’s men as they chase a European spot.

The Blues haven’t exactly enjoyed the most encouraging of starts under the former Paris Saint-Germain boss, winning just four Premier League matches so far this season, losing to the likes of Brentford and Nottingham Forest in the process.

The Argentinian spent vast sums in the summer transfer window in order to bolster his squad, yet it has taken some new arrivals longer to settle down than others.

Cole Palmer has arguably been one of the better signings since joining from City, scoring three goals and grabbing four assists, but Chelsea’s struggles in front of goal this term could see Pochettino delve back into the transfer market in the coming months.

Chelsea transfer news

The 51-year-old is seemingly keen to strengthen his squad and according to TEAMtalk, the Stamford Bridge side are interested in making a staggering move for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

Pochettino worked with him during his spell in charge of the French club, yet they face serious competition if they are to bring him to England.

Real Madrid are seen as the obvious favourites to secure his signature at the end of the season once his contract at the Parc des Princes expires, yet Chelsea have been named alongside three other Premier League clubs as competition for him.

City, Newcastle United and Liverpool are the other three teams keeping tabs on his situation and there could be a major battle for his services in the coming months.

The capital club rejected a world record offer of £257m from Saudi club Al-Hilal during the summer and despite the player being valued at €136m (£119m), according to Football Transfers, it looks as though he will be available for free come next summer.

Chelsea’s highest scorer this season is Nicolas Jackson, who has scored six goals in 13 matches, yet it is clear that Mbappe would be a major upgrade on the former Villarreal forward.

The stats that show Kylian Mbappe would be a good signing for Chelsea

It feels as though Mbappe has been around forever, and it's remarkable to think he is still only 24-years-old.

Having enjoyed a breakthrough season at AS Monaco during the 2016/17 campaign, he secured a move to PSG and the French sensation has hit new heights in the capital.

He has since gone on to win five Ligue 1 crowns along with scoring 224 goals across just 274 matches, establishing himself as one of the finest players in the world.

The Champions League has alluded him thus far, yet Mbappe became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final during the 2018 tournament while just failing to win another world crown last year, as Lionel Messi powered Argentina to a first triumph since 1986.

His form has led many coaches and players to lavish him with praise, most notably from Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti back in 2022 after PSG defeated the Spanish giants.

He said: “Mbappe is the best player in European football.

“Mbappe is unstoppable, we have tried to control him. [Eder] Militao has done very well, but he is a player who always invents something.”

When compared to his positional peers in Europe's top five leagues, the 24-year-old currently ranks in the top 3% for shot-creating actions per 90 (4.71) along with ranking in the top 1% for touches in the opposition box per 90 (9.09) and in the top 1% for progressive carries per 90 (5.06), indicating how impressive he has been in an attacking sense.

Compare these stats to Jackson’s and it's evident there is a big difference in quality. Indeed, compared to his peers, Jackson ranks in the top 12% for shot-creating actions per 90 (3.35) while ranking in the top 11% for touches in the opposition penalty area per 90 (6.25) and the top 7% for progressive carries per 90 (2.84), demonstrating that Mbappe would be a major upgrade should he join Chelsea.

Kylian Mbappe’s statistics for PSG this season

The Blues signed another Frenchman - Christopher Nkunku - from RB Leipzig ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, yet he suffered a serious knee injury prior to the season starting, and it was a big blow for the club.

He managed to score 23 goals for Leipzig during 2022/23 and was one of the most in-demand forwards in Europe, with Chelsea eventually winning the race for his signature.

League statistics this season Kylian Mbappe Nicolas Jackson Goals 10 5 Assists 1 0 Big chances created 3 1 Shots on target per game 2.1 1.4 Successful dribbles per game 2.1 1.8

Mbappe managed to score more than his compatriot, however, netting 41 times across all competitions, and he has carried this form over into the current season.

The forward has featured on 14 occasions for PSG during 2023/24 and has already scored 12 goals, with there no doubt he could break through the 40-goal barrier once again.

In Ligue 1 for PSG, the former Monaco starlet currently leads the way for goals and assists (11), while also ranking first for shots on target per game (2.1), second for successful dribbles per game (2.1) and third for big chances created (three), suggesting that he has arguably been their finest attacking option during the current season.

He will be hoping to win the Champions League with the French club by the end of the campaign, thus securing the only trophy that is still eluding him at club level.

Pochettino has worked with Mbappe before and this could potentially be an advantage with regard to making a move for the superstar, although Madrid will still be the favourites to sign him.

The Blues urgently need a consistent goalscorer if they wish to have any success in the near future and Mbappe is the ideal candidate, especially with a midfield bulging with talent ready to create plenty of opportunities for him.

Nkunku will give them a major boost when he eventually returns from injury and he and the PSG gem could even form a formidable duo alongside one another for the Stamford Bridge side.