Chelsea are expected to make an offer for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe this summer, with the French champions determined to sell him this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year, according to a report from The Times.

Is Kylian Mbappe leaving PSG?

Having left Mbappe out of the squad for their pre-season tour of Japan, the forward is now training at the campus with the other players that were omitted, and the French champions are planning to sell him this summer.

Fabrizio Romano reports the Ligue 1 side are "convinced" the France international has already agreed terms on a move to Real Madrid in 2024, which would mean they miss out on a transfer fee, and so they have now put him up for sale.

Journalist Fabrice Hawkins has stated that Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have already made an approach for the PSG star, making an offer of €200m (£173m), while Chelsea are said to be "studying the feasibility of the transfer."

There has been no offer from the Blues at the moment, and at least one other English club are also interested in signing the Frenchman.

However, a bid could be made in the near future, with The Times reporting PSG are expecting offers from Chelsea and Saudi Arabia this summer, as they look to sell the superstar to avoid losing him for free to Real Madrid next year.

The French club have failed to convince the £1.2m-per-week earner to put pen to paper on a new deal, and they are poised to open negotiations over his transfer next week, with a number of formal offers set to be made.

The Blues are expected to lead a group of European clubs in formalising inquiries on his availability, but the highest offer on both transfer fee and salary will come from one of the four interested Saudi Pro League clubs.

Is Kylian Mbappe signing for Chelsea?

The 24-year-old is likely to have a number of offers on the table, but he has previously made it clear his dream of moving to Real Madrid is "never over", so it may be very hard to turn down an approach from the Spanish club.

Fabrizio Romano has stated a move to the Bernabeu remains the attacker's priority, and considering Chelsea do not have European football of any description on offer next season, it may be very hard to tempt him into a move.

However, if the Blues are able to win the race for the superstar, he would evidently be an unbelievable signing, having been lauded as "incredible" by teammate Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Mbappe has staked his claim as one of the best players in the world, as indicated by the fact he ranks in the 98th percentile for non-penalty goals per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

The France star was also one of the best performers at the 2022 World Cup, finishing as the tournament's top goalscorer, and it is no wonder so many teams are vying for his signature.