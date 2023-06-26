Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is "definitely" open to the idea of joining Chelsea in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Are Chelsea keen on signing Martinez?

This is a vital upcoming window for the Blues, with Mauricio Pochettino looking to sign the right players and ensure that last season's huge disappointment was a one-off.

One area that Chelsea simply must sign a top-class player in is attack, with Kai Havertz expected to join and Romelu Lukaku's future also likely to lie away from Stamford Bridge,

Martinez is a player who has been linked with a move to west London numerous times in recent months, following a stellar campaign that saw the £184,000-a-week attacker score 21 goals in Serie A, not to mention winning the World Cup with Argentina.

Is Martinez keen on Blues move?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones talked up the idea of Martinez moving to Chelsea this summer, saying it potentially appeals to the 25-year-old:

"So far there has been no move for Lautaro from anyone. But at Chelsea there is still a feeling that even if they sign Nicolas Jackson, there will be one more name to come up top. "Losing [Kai] Havertz and probably [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang and [Romelu] Lukaku means a spot opens up in that frontline, and it’ll be interesting to see if they really trust [Armando] Broja or if they go for that star power. "Lautaro would be a good option in that sense, given his history of playing at the very top level with Inter Milan and Argentina. He has a decent record of getting to the 20-goal mark and he’s gettable in this window. He would definitely be open to moving to the Premier League from what my contacts say."

Martinez is exactly the right option for Chelsea to snap up this summer, possessing the pedigree and quality to help take the Blues up a significant level next season.

His aforementioned goalscoring prowess speaks for itself - he has scored 21 times in 48 caps for Argentina - and he has the combination of technical ability, work-rate and team ethic that Pochettino will surely want in attack moving forward.

The fact that Lionel Messi has described Martinez as a "spectacular" player says so much about his ability as a footballer, so Chelsea should do all they can to snap him up and beat others to his signature before the 2023/24 campaign gets underway.