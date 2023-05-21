Chelsea could potentially make a move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez in June, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Martinez enjoying a good season?

The Argentine has enjoyed as 2022/23 season to treasure to date, enjoying plenty of memorable moments for both club and country. Firstly, he has helped Inter reach the Champions League final against Manchester City next month, scoring in last week's semi-final second leg triumph over rivals AC Milan.

Meanwhile, Martinez also became a World Cup winner with Argentine back in December, in what was surely the crowning moment of his career to date. The £184,000-a-week attacker's future is up in the air, however, and Chelsea have been linked with a move for him in the recent past.

The Blues are badly in need of signing an elite striker once the summer transfer window arrives and it looks as though he could be a leading candidate to come in. His current deal expires in the summer of 2026, though, so it could take a huge bid to be able to sign him.

Is Martinez off to Chelsea this summer?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano admitted that there are no strong links between Chelsea and Martinez yet, but that a move is still far from out of the question:

"At the moment, with Martinez, it is not concrete because we know Inter are busy with the Champions League. At the moment, they have no intention of negotiating for any player. This will be something for June. "Honestly, at the moment, I'm not aware of any concrete discussion between Martinez’s camp and Chelsea. So, we have to wait and see on that one. I think this is a very normal link because he’s Argentinian. But it's not something concrete at this stage."

Martinez could be exactly what Chelsea are after this season, having been hailed as "spectacular" by compatriot Lionel Messi in the past. At 25, he is at a brilliant age to come in and be a key figure for five or six years at least, leading the line and adding more of a goal threat in that position than someone like Kai Havertz.

His tally of 99 strikes in 223 appearances for Inter highlights his attacking prowess, while a total of 34 assists also shows that he can create for teammates. Whether he opts to join the Blues remains to be seen - a lack of Champions League football could be a drawback - but he ticks all the boxes when it comes to summer additions.