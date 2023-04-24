Chelsea have hatched a plan to keep exciting young defender Levi Colwill during the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Is Colwill having a good season?

The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive spell on loan at Huddersfield Town last season, helping them reach the Championship playoff final against Nottingham Forest. Having returned to Chelsea in the summer, it was then decided that another temporary spell elsewhere would be good for his development, so he moved to Brighton for the 2022/23 campaign.

While Colwill has found it hard to oust Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster as one of the Seagulls' first-choice centre-backs this season, he has still shone when given the chances, starting eight Premier League games and completing an impressive 88.9% of his passes. The Englishman has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer, however, with Liverpool believed to be eyeing him up over the coming months.

The Reds see him as someone who could come in as a long-term acquisition and potentially be an upgrade on both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. A new update has now emerged, though, and it is likely to please many Blues supporters.

Will Colwill stay at Chelsea?

According to Football Insider, Cheksea are "refusing to sell loanee Levi Colwill this summer amid interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool". Any bids for the youngster "will not be entertained", with the west Londoners seemingly looking at him as a key part of their future. The Blues are thought to be "bracing for a bombardment of offers", but it looks as though they will hold firm and retain Colwill's services moving forward.

Keeping hold of the promising centre-back is a no-brainer for Chelsea, especially considering he has been compared to John Terry in the past. He has shown at Brighton that he can already handle the Premier League and there is a maturity and class about him that already set him apart from so many defenders who are the same age. He has averaged five clearances and 2.3 tackles per game across three EFL Cup appearances this season.

Colwill has been hailed as "fantastic" by Lewis O'Brien from during their time together at Huddersfield, and he looks like someone who can reach the very top if Chelsea give him the opportunities to prove his worth. While spending big on some players is needed this summer, blocking the four-time capped England Under-21 international's path into the team is something that has to try and be avoided in the coming years.