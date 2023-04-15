Chelsea could reportedly be forced to sell highly-rated centre-back Levi Colwill this summer, with Manchester City and Liverpool both eyeing up a move.

Is Colwill having a good season?

The Englishman is currently out on loan at Brighton for the 2022/23 season, with Thomas Tuchel unable to make him a key man last summer. It was seen as a great chance for him to enjoy a new challenge, having already impressing during a temporary spell at Huddersfield Town in 2021/22.

While Colwill hasn't necessarily been an indispensable figure for the Seagulls, he has shone when given the chance, making over nine Premier League appearances and two appearances in the FA Cup, helping them reach the semi-finals of the latter (WhoScored).

At 20, the Chelsea man is a player with a potentially huge future ahead of him and the Blues will no doubt hope that he remains at Stamford Bridge for many years to come. It may not be that simple, however, with a fresh update suggesting that he could leave this summer.

Is youngster set to leave Chelsea?

According to The Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella, the west Londoners may have to sell Colwill at the end of the campaign for one key reason:

"Chelsea do not want to lose Colwill and are set to enter contract talks with the Cobham graduate to ward off interest from City, having just tied down Ben Chilwell to a new deal. "But there is a feeling that Chelsea could have to cash in on homegrown stars to avoid breaching FFP rules after splashing out more than £600million in the past two transfer windows, and rival clubs sense an opportunity."

Earlier in the report, it is also stated that City and Liverpool are both "ready to raid" Chelsea for the signing of Colwill, as they look to "take advantage of financial threats by poaching homegrown stars from Stamford Bridge."

Losing the youngster would be a big blow for the Blues at this point in his career, given the long-term potential he has, having been described as "sensational" by Kinsella during his loan spell at Huddersfield last year.

He is someone who has been tipped for great thing for many years now, joining Chelsea's academy all the way back in 2011 and rising through the youth ranks since then. To suddenly see him join a direct rival would be tough to stomach, so the Blues must do all they can to keep hold of him.

Colwill has enjoyed an 88.9% pass completion rate in the Premier League this season, showing that he is a class act in possession, as well as averaging 1.9 clearances per game, showing that he can also defend effectively, when required.