Chelsea are keen on tying centre-back Levi Colwill down to a new deal amid interest from Liverpool, according to renowned journalist Neil Jones.

How much does Levi Colwill earn?

The 20-year-old's future has been a big talking point this summer, having seen his stock rise hugely in the past 12 months after shining on loan at Brighton and recently won the European Championship with England's Under-21s.

Liverpool have been continually linked with a move for the £15,000-a-week-earning Colwill, with the Reds seeing him as their first-choice centre-back target, but Chelsea are understandably desperate to retain his services. His current deal expires in the summer of 2025, but the more that time goes on, the more the Blues risk losing him on the cheap.

It remains to be seen what will happen, but it seems clear that the situation is up in the air, with the player himself no doubt weighing up his next move.

What's the latest on Levi Colwill's Chelsea future?

Speaking to Caught Offside, Jones admitted that Colwill's head could be turned by a move to Liverpool, but says Chelsea want to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge:

"It’s no secret that Liverpool like Levi Colwill, as I reported back in March. Colwill is someone Liverpool really admire, and it’s hardly surprising as he was one of the best centre-backs in the league last season, he’s young, left-footed as well which is something Liverpool want, and I think he’s got a big future ahead of him. "The question has always been what Chelsea will do with him. There’s no question that Liverpool and Brighton want him, but it remains a big question if Chelsea are willing to allow him to leave, and at what kind of price. I think there is a possibility that Colwill will look at the situation at Chelsea and says he wants to play regularly and pushes to do so elsewhere if he thinks it’s not going to happen for him at Stamford Bridge. "I think Chelsea would like him to sign a new contract, but there’s some uncertainty if he’ll do that, but equally the new manager Mauricio Pochettino could put him into the team once he’s back, and then I’m sure everyone would forget about any prospect of him leaving."

The idea of Colwill leaving Chelsea at this point in his career is hugely concerning, considering he has the potential to be a future start for both the Blues and England, having been lauded as a "fantastic" player by Lewis O'Brien, whom he played with during their time together at Huddersfield Town.

The hope is that Mauricio Pochettino can persuade the youngster to stay put in west London, promising him regular playing time that will aid his chance of starting for England at Euro 2024, with Harry Maguire's place in the team potentially under threat.

The former Tottenham boss has often been an advocate of youth, building an exciting young team at Spurs when Harry Kane and Dele Alli were bursting onto the scene, and seeing Colwill develop in the same way and sign a new deal would be absolutely huge for the club.