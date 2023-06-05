Chelsea have entered the race to sign outgoing Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi this summer, according to journalist Pablo Gravellone.

Who will Lionel Messi sign for?

With Messi's departure from PSG now confirmed, the forward has been linked with a move to several top clubs, including Barcelona, with manager Xavi calling on the board to bring him back to the Nou Camp this summer.

However, reporter Guillem Balague claims that "no formal offer has been made" by Barca, despite the fact the Argentine would "seriously consider" a return to his former club, while he also adds that an offer from MLS side Inter Miami "arrived weeks ago".

Saudi Arabian newspaper Okaz report that a move to Al-Hilal is "imminent" (via Morocco World News), with the 35-year-old's father, Jorge Messi, already visiting his son's potential place of residence in Riyadh, in preparation for the move.

That said, with the move not yet confirmed, there is still a chance the Barcelona legend makes a sensational switch to the Premier League, with Pablo Gravellone reporting Chelsea have joined the race.

The Argentinian journalist claims that both the Blues and Newcastle United are interested in signing the World Cup-winner, however he does not detail whether either club stand a realistic chance of winning the race for his signature.

Could Messi join Chelsea?

Given that a move to Saudi Arabia appears to be advancing, it seems unlikely the £1.1m-per-week forward would make a switch to Stamford Bridge, however he proved that he is still very much capable of performing at the highest level last season.

The Rosario-born attacker registered 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 appearances at club level during the 2022-23 campaign, averaging a goal contribution per game, while he also played a vital role for Argentina en-route to their World Cup triumph.

In seven games, the Argentina captain amassed three assists and seven goals, striking twice in the final against France, displaying that he is still a top player, despite now being 35-years-old and way beyond his peak years.

Hailed as the "Mozart of football" by former Real Madrid manager Radomir Antic, the Argentine still has a lot left to offer before he hangs up his boots, and he is still capable of competing for the top honours in European football.

That said, considering Chelsea are not in the Champions League, it does not seem realistic for the Blues to be able to attract Messi this summer.