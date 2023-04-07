Todd Boehly has hired Frank Lampard to take over as Chelsea boss until the end of the current season on an interim basis, just over two years since the club sacked him.

It represents another key moment in their campaign which has been riddled with poor results and Lampard is now the club's third manager this term.

Boehly will still be on the lookout for a permanent manager ahead of 2023/24 and with Julian Nagelsmann and Zinedine Zidane being potential Graham Potter replacements, it could be an exciting few weeks ahead.

Another name who is being looked at – and apparently Boehly has already made his move – is former Barcelona and Spanish national team boss Luis Enrique, who Fabrizio Romano claims is “100% keen on Chelsea job” and is currently a free agent.

Chelsea need a manager who can bring the best out of their big-money signings, as Potter failed to get the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk, despite spending nearly £200m on the pair combined.

Enrique could be the ideal man to give the players a lift, especially Mudryk and he could be the catalyst for the winger to finally showcase his incredible talents at Stamford Bridge.

Could Luis Enrique rejuvenate Mykhaylo Mudryk at Chelsea?

Before moving to the Premier League in January, Mudryk registered 18 goal contributions for Shakhtar Donetsk, becoming of the most highly regarded wingers on the continent.

His performances led journalist Josh Bunting to hail him “frightening” while Sacha Pisani lauded him as a “baller” and his Champions League displays certainly merited this high praise, scoring three times in the competition.

The 22-year-old's form at the Blues however is alarming to say the least. He has an average Sofascore rating of just 6.34/10, grabbing just one assist and making only 0.4 key passes per game, and it’s clear he needs to be rejuvenated if Chelsea want to improve.

Enrique could be the perfect remedy.

The 52-year-old manager - who was branded “top-level” by RFEF president Luis Manuel Rubiales - coached Barcelona between 2014 and 2017, winning the club's second treble in his first season in charge and utilising a 4-3-3 formation with an attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suárez to devastating effect.

Indeed, across just 181 matches in charge of the La Liga side, they scored a staggering 519 goals, suggesting his penchant for attacking football could bring Mudryk out of his shell and lead him to become much more effective in front of goal.

If Enrique could bring his tactical nous he displayed at Barcelona to Stamford Bridge, he may get the team firing on all cylinders, and with players such as Mudryk, Fernandez and Havertz, it could be a frightening prospect.