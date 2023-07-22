Chelsea have now joined the race to sign Real Betis defender Luiz Felipe, who could be brought in to replace Wesley Fofana, though he is also a target for West Ham United, according to reports from Spain.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

Fofana is at risk of missing the majority of the upcoming season due to a serious knee injury, and Mauricio Pochettino has now confirmed that he could enter the market for a new defender to replace the Frenchman, saying:

We feel all so sad. All we can do is help him. After that, because he is a player that is important for the team and the squad. "Of course we now need to think and see if we keep as we are, or if we need to work to maybe add some players.”

The Blues have previously identified a number of centre-back targets, who they could now decide to make a move for, with Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio being named as a potential option at the beginning of this month.

Juventus' Gleison Bremer could also be a target, though there may be competition for his signature from rivals Tottenham Hotspur, with Ange Postecoglou keen on signing the Brazilian.

According to reports from Spain (via Sport Witness), Chelsea have now joined the race to sign Felipe, who could be brought in as a replacement for Fofana, with Pochettino including the Italian's name in his list of targets.

West Ham have already held talks with the 26-year-old's agent, and the La Liga side are waiting for them to make an official offer, however, the Hammers have delayed making their first move, allowing the Blues to enter the race for his signature.

Reports from earlier this month stated that the defender is valued at around €20m (£17m), meaning he would be an affordable option for Pochettino this summer.

How good is Luiz Felipe?

With Fofana suffering a long-term injury, it is clear that Pochettino will need to bring in a replacement, and the Real Betis star could be a good replacement, given the level of some of his performances over the past year.

The Brazil-born centre-back has averaged 2.39 blocks per 90, placing him in the 99th percentile compared to his positional peers, while he also ranks in the 95th percentile for clearances per 90, having averaged 5.40 during the same time period.

Lauded as "excellent" by members of the media, the Italy international also ranks in the 76th percentile for interceptions, but some of his other attributes leave a lot to be desired, particularly his ability in the air, as well as his passing.

The former Lazio man also has problems with his discipline, receiving three red cards over the course of seven matches last season, which will be a concern for Pochettino.

That said, at the price of just £17m, Felipe would still be a worthwhile signing for Chelsea, and they should now move swiftly to secure his signature ahead of the new campaign before West Ham re-enter the race.