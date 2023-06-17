Chelsea could still launch a move for Aymeric Laporte this summer, with transfer reporter Rudy Galetti stating that the defender remains on the Blues' wanted list.

Is Aymeric Laporte leaving Man City?

The Man City defender did feature for his club during their historic 2022/23 season but not as frequently as he probably would have liked. With the Premier League outfit going on to win the league, FA Cup and Champions League, the centre-back only got onto the field in the top flight on 12 occasions with eleven starts. It's the lowest amount of games he has had yet over the course of his City career.

He still impressed when he was trusted on the field though, ranking in the 99th percentile for attempted passes (86.43 per 90) and progressive carries (2.59 per 90) amongst players in his position in the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues. It shows that his ability hasn't waned and he is still a very capable, ball-playing and offensively driven centre-back.

It appears that a stay in England is a real possibility for Laporte now too. That's because reliable journalist Rudy Galletti has revealed that Chelsea are still keeping tabs on the defender and that despite Bayern Munich also holding an interest, he is still very much a wanted man by those at Stamford Bridge.

No official bid or offer has yet been made for the Spaniard though and he adds that the situation is "evolving" in terms of the interest around the player.

What is Laporte's transfer value?

No potential fee has been mentioned in the report but CIES Football Observatory suggest that Laporte's value could be around the 40 million Euro (or £34m) mark. It means that a deal wouldn't break the bank for the Blues and would mean they have another body in their backline.

He could be worth the fee too considering his experience in the game. Not only has he won Premier League titles and a Champions League with Man City, but has been good enough to earn time with Spain too, after changing citizienship from playing for France's youth sides.

To add to his 281 club appearances in the league over the course of his career, the national side have also given him 21 caps in total. It shows the defender's abilities in that he is trusted on the big stage - and a player like him, labelled "incredible" by Pep Guardiola, could really boost the defence at Stamford Bridge.