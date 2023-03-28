Chelsea are "interested" in signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone in the summer transfer window, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who is Manu Kone?

The Blues could be looking to make midfield reinforcements at the end of the season, with that area of the pitch starting to look a little tired over the last few months. N'Golo Kante is now 31 years of age and Mateo Kovacic turns 29 later this year - Jorginho has also left to join Arsenal, impacting negatively on squad depth - so an injection of youth is needed in the middle of the park.

One player who has been linked with a move to Chelsea is Kone, who is currently catching the eye hugely with his performances for Monchengladbach. The 21-year-old has started 24 matches in the Bundesliga this season, winning an average of 2.6 tackles per game, as well as one interception per match.

There could be a fierce battle for the young Frenchman's signature this summer, perhaps predominantly from Bundesliga clubs like Bayern Munich, who are well known for their ability to poach top talent from their own league.

Chelsea to swoop for midfielder?

Taking to Twitter, Romano claimed that Chelsea are one of several big clubs eyeing up a summer transfer for the highly-rated Kone, although it may not be plain sailing for them to get their man:

"Manu Kone will be one of the big names on the market — understand he could be leave ‘Gladbach for a minumum of €50m plus add-ons as price tag. Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United interested in the midfielder… race still open."

Kone could be exactly the type of player Chelsea are looking to sign this summer, with his potential through the roof, being described as "fantastic" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig. At 21, he should only improve as a player and he could potentially be viewed as the perfect player to partner Enzo Fernandez in the long-term.

The seven-cap France international possesses not only his aforementioned tackling tenacity off the ball but also technical quality on it, enjoying an 86.9% pass completion rate in the league this season, also chipping in with one goal and assist apiece for good measure.

While the transfer fee that Monchengladbach could likely demand will be high - €50m is about £44m - Kone's long-term ceiling means that there is every chance that he will pay it back handsomely in the years that pass, as he potentially becomes one of the best midfielders in Europe.