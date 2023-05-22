Chelsea are interested in signing exciting Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Is Ugarte a key figure for Sporting?

The 22-year-old's reputation has been enhanced this season, following a hugely impressive campaign for Sporting. Despite his tender years, he is already arguably one of the first name on the team sheet, mastering the No.6 role and forming a shield in front of the defence.

Ugarte, who is currently on a £16,000-a-week deal, has made 30 appearances in the Primeira Liga, averaging 3.8 tackles per game, as well as a 91.7% pass completion rate. Meanwhile, he averaged six tackles per match in the Champions League, highlighting what a tenacious midfielder he is.

The Sporting star could well move on at the end of the season, however, and there has been plenty of interest in him, including from Chelsea. The likes of Liverpool and Tottenham are also seemingly in mix, and while his current deal doesn't expire until 2026, his current club could find it difficult to keep hold of him.

Could Chelsea seal move for Ugarte?

According to Sport Witness [via Record], the Blues represent a "new option" for Ugarte this summer and are one of three clubs who keen on snapping him up. Liverpool and Aston Villa are other teams mentioned in the report.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is believed to be a "confessed admirer" of football in Portugal and is close to Jorge Mendes, who represents Ugarte. He will bring "concrete proposals" to Sporting, as he looks to acquire his signature over other Premier League clubs.

The Blues will need to match the €60m (£52.1m) release clause in his current contract, however, or they will have no chance of bringing him in.

Ugarte could be an outstanding acquisition by Chelsea in the summer transfer window, with the Uruguayan possessing the energy and bite that their midfield has so sorely lacked all season long. Mateo Kovacic has been disappointing and injuries have hampered N'Golo Kante, so a new signing who can excel in defensive midfield would be perfect.

The Sporting ace has been hailed by Record for being "made of steel" in the recent past and he could be a superb long-term partner for Enzo Fernandez, who doesn't quite possess the same ability to cover ground so relentlessly and make key tackles, albeit still averaging 2.7 per match in the Premier League since arriving in the January transfer window.