Incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino "would love" Mason Mount to stay put this summer, according to a fresh update regarding his future.

Is Mason Mount leaving Chelsea?

The 24-year-old has been a great servant for the Blues, becoming such a key man in recent years having worked his way up through the academy. This season has been arguably his most disappointing at Stamford Bridge to date, with injuries and a loss of form affecting him, but he has still managed to score three goals and register two assists in the Premier League.

Mount's future has been an ongoing talking point, with the Englishman tipped to leave the club numerous times and a move to Liverpool looking the most likely. The Reds are looking to significantly bolster their midfield this summer and see the Chelsea man as an ideal signing.

His current Blues deal expires next year and he and the club haven't come close to reaching an agreement over an extension, with the terms clearly not to the player's liking. With Pochettino set to come in as the new boss at some point very soon, a significant update has emerged, though.

Could Pochettino persuade Mount to stay?

According to Football Insider, in what they describe as a "new twist", the Argentine is "set to sit down with midfield star Mason Mount in an attempt to persuade him to extend his contract", and "would love" to keep hold of him beyond the summer transfer window. That being said, he will reportedly "have no influence on the financial offer made to Mount by the Chelsea board", so there is only so much he can do.

The report also states that Chelsea are "no closer" to agreeing a new contract with the £80,000-a-week England international, so there is still lots of work to do with a player who has been called "outstanding" by Joe Cole.

In truth, it does still feel as though Mount is more likely to leave the Blues than stay put, with the midfielder seemingly not feeling fully valued by the terms of a possible new deal. Pochettino's influence could certainly help, given his man-management skills and the fact that he rates him as a player, but as mentioned, he can't do anything about the financial offer in place.

Losing Mount at just 24 would be a big blow for Chelsea, considering what he could potentially still achieve in his career, so the hope is that Pochettino's influence, coupled with an improved offer from the Blue, will see the No.19 remain in west London.