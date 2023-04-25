Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has had a meeting with Mason Mount in a bid to keep him at the club beyond this summer, reliable journalist David Ornstein reports.

Is Mount leaving Chelsea?

One of the biggest talking points in recent months has been the future of the 24-year-old, who has continually been linked with a move away from the club. Liverpool have arguably emerged as the front-runners to snap him up at the end of the season, but they aren't alone in showing an interest.

Mount's current Chelsea deal expires in the summer of 2024, and things stand, there is no sign of him and the club reaching an agreement over an extension. There is still time for the situation to change, but the general consensus has been that a new challenge will come his way once the summer window arrives.

Now, a fresh update has emerged, however - one that suggests the Englishman's time at Stamford Bridge may not be over just yet.

Could midfielder now stay put at Chelsea?

Writing for The Athletic, Ornstein claimed that Boehly and Mount discussed his future last week, as the owners looks to keep hold of the midfielder:

"It has become widely expected that the England international, 24, will leave amid serious interest from suitors including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel following his appointment at Bayern Munich. "But despite that and contract proposals being turned down, the regard in which Mount is held by his employers has not diminished — and on Friday a direct conversation took place between co-owner Todd Boehly and the player, where his importance and a desire to keep him was reiterated. "The dialogue has been interpreted inside Chelsea as a positive development, with what looked like a foregone conclusion and Mount leaving shifting to a feeling that it is not out of the question he stays."

This is certainly an encouraging update regarding Mount's next step in his career, suggesting that he could yet extend his stay in west London. For that to happen, though, he will need to feel wanted and demand more than his current £80,000-a-week wages, likely becoming one of Chelsea's highest-earning players in the process.

The Blues should do all they can to retain the England international's services, considering he has been hailed as "unbelievable" by Joe Cole in the past and scored 33 goals in 195 appearances for the club. At 24, he has so many years to improve further as a player, so it would be a blow to see him playing elsewhere when his best years potentially arrive.