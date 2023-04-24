Chelsea have endured a woeful season by their standards and that comes after spending millions across the summer and winter transfer windows over the previous year.

Following the hiring of Frank Lampard last month on an interim basis until the end of the season, Todd Boehly is now on his fourth manager of the campaign and things have to change this summer otherwise a dangerous precedent will set in, and they will become just another big club who hires and fires on a whim.

There will need to be a few players heading out of the Stamford Bridge exit door this summer due to the financial fair play regulations and the club have a few quality assets which could generate a tidy sum.

Mason Mount is one of them, with the attacking midfielder having been linked with a move away, of late as Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United all show interest in the Englishman.

With just one year remaining on his contract, if Chelsea were to sell, this summer is their only chance to make a solid profit on the player, and they could hit the jackpot considering his current value.

How much is Mason Mount worth?

The 24-year-old has emerged through the Chelsea academy to become one of the finest players in the team since making his debut under Frank Lampard back in 2019.

He has gone from strength to strength at the club during those four seasons, working under Lampard, Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter while winning the Champions League in 2021.

Mount is fast approaching 200 appearances for Chelsea, and although he perhaps hasn’t enjoyed the most lucrative time of it during this term, last season saw the midfielder at his very best under the German coach.

Across 53 matches in all competitions, Mount scored 13 goals and grabbed 16 assists as Chelsea came so close to glory in the League and FA Cup finals, being denied on both occasions by Liverpool, however, his attacking contributions turned him into a key player for club and country.

It’s no wonder then that journalist Benjamin Lynch dubbed the Englishman as “generational” late last year due to his performances and his soaring value is now a testament to just how impressive he has been.

Indeed, Football Transfers suggested the player's expected transfer value will fall around a staggering sum of €73.8m (£65m) and with plenty of potential suitors keen on the maestro, Boehly could land a major profit by selling him during the summer transfer window.