Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount could now sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge this summer, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

Why is Mount's Chelsea future in doubt?

The 24-year-old's future has been a big talking point of late, with his current contract expiring in 2024 and no sign of an extension being signed. Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for the Englishman at the end of the season, as they look to make a sizeable changed to their own midfield.

Mount has suffered a frustrating season to date, struggling to find his best form and finding himself out of the team recently, scoring only three times in 24 Premier League appearances in 2022/23. That has further led to speculation about him leaving, with a key period now lying ahead in the coming weeks and months.

While the general consensus seems to be that the Chelsea man will move on in the summer, a more positive update has now emerged over his future.

Will Mount now stay at Chelsea?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips gave an update on Mount's contract situation, saying the £80k-per-week ace could now end up staying put in west London beyond the summer transfer window:

"Right now, I'm told that the focus is on getting Mount back to full fitness and back to better form. We saw him come in against Real Madrid and he was of the only players that looked like a threat for Chelsea. "That's what Chelsea want right now, They just want him to be on the pitch and playing well, but the talks will come and Chelsea are feeling a little bit more optimistic that the new set of terms that they're going to put on the table will hopefully be accepted by Mason Mount."

This would be great news for Chelsea, with Mount still someone who should be considered a key player moving forward, having been hailed as "unbelievable" by Joe Cole in the past. Granted, he is not having his best season - he got 11 goals and 10 assists last term, for example - but he is top-class player who is sure to return to top form sooner rather than later.

At 24, the Blues would also likely be losing him before his peak years have even arrived, so they must do all they can to reach an agreement over a new deal and make him feel like a crucial part of the club's success moving forward, at the very least to preserve the massive transfer fee he should be costing if he does move on.