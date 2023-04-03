Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly interested in bringing Blues midfielder Mateo Kovacic to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

Is Kovacic having a good season?

The Croatian has been a great servant for the west Londoners, making 212 appearances in total and winning the Champions League back in 2021. This season, he has continued to be an important player for Chelsea, when fit, playing 20 times in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, niggling injury problems have restricted his playing time, however, and he has been a big loss whenever he hasn't been around. The 28-year-old is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of next season, meaning they could lose him on a free transfer at that point if he hasn't signed a new deal. Alternatively, selling him this summer would mean receiving a healthy fee for his services.

An exit update has now emerged regarding Kovacic, with one of Europe's powerhouses planning a potential summer move for him.

Is Kovacic off to Bayern?

According to Football Insider, Tuchel is "pushing Bayern Munich to sign" the Croatia international, having recently replaced Julian Nagelsmann at the Bundesliga giants. He is clearly a fan of him from his Chelsea days and sees him as a strong option ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Mason Mount has also been linked with a move to Bayern and the reports states that the Blues "may be tempted to cash in" on Kovacic, too, in order to "avoid losing him for free in a year’s time." Graham Potter is believed to want to keep hold of him, although it remains to be seen if his wish will be granted.

Chelsea must do all they can to keep hold of Kovacic and tie him down to a new deal, such is the quality and influence he possesses. Tuchel himself has hailed the midfielder as both "outstanding" and "fantastic" in the past, and at 28, he is still in and around the peak years of his career.

The lure of joining up with his former manager could sway Kovacic's thinking, but the hope is that he remains loyal to Chelsea and is handed the extension that his performances merit. He averages 1.5 tackles per game in the Premier League this season, not to mention enjoying a 90.8% pass completion rate for Croatia at the 2022 World Cup, as he helped his country finish third in the competition.