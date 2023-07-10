Chelsea have been following Flamengo's Matheus Franca for quite some time, with the attacking midfielder "really appreciated", according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

The Blues are clearly keen on strengthening their attack this summer, with it recently being reported they are preparing to make their first move for Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, with an initial bid of at least €65m (£56m) now in the works.

With Kai Havertz joining Arsenal in a deal worth £65m, Mauricio Pochettino could look at signing Lyon's Rayan Cherki as a replacement, and reports from France detail that he could be available for a fee of around £43m this summer.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Cherki would be a great addition to Pochettino's squad, and he has suggested the midfielder could be available this summer, recently telling GiveMeSport:

"He’s right on the money when it comes to fitting Chelsea’s profiling and he is a great player, but what makes this one more interesting is that Lyon are open-minded about offers."

Chelsea have their eye on several talented young midfielders, with journalist Ben Jacobs recently telling Football Fancast they may be the club to "move first" for Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga, despite interest from a number of top Premier League sides.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Romano has now confirmed that Franca is a target for the Blues, and the transfer expert suggests the Flamengo star would be open to a move to Stamford Bridge, saying: "Matheus Franca is really appreciated. He is a player that they have been following for a long time.

"I can mention that the player will be really excited about the possibility of joining Chelsea."

Who is Matheus Franca?

The 19-year-old from Rio de Janeiro has primarily featured as an attacking midfielder for Flamengo so far, however he has also been given the nod on both wings, and at striker, showcasing his versatility.

Football Scout Jacek Kulig has hailed the Brazilian for his ability to play in multiple positions, saying: "Great midfielder, great striker, he can play almost everywhere. One of the most exciting teenagers in Brazil at the moment."

Kulig has also described the starlet as "fantastic", and it is clear to see why, given the level of some of his performances over the past year, ranking in the 98th percentile for non-penalty goals per 90, when compared to players competing at a similar level.

Not only that, the youngster has also demonstrated he is willing to pitch in with the defensive side of the game, placing in the 81st percentile for tackles completed per 90, and in the 82nd percentile for clearances.

The attacking midfielder's first-team experience is still very limited, and he is yet to test himself in Europe, so he may be regarded as a signing for the future, rather than someone who could make an instant impact at Stamford Bridge.

However, Franca is exhibiting very promising signs in a Flamengo shirt, and he could be a very exciting long-term addition to the squad.