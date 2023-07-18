Chelsea have now submitted an opening bid for Flamengo's Matheus Franca, with Todd Boehly willing to pay the €25m (£21m) needed to secure the forward's signature, according to a recent report from Globo Esporte.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

A new attacking midfielder is on the agenda for Mauricio Pochettino, with Lyon's Rayan Cherki currently being pursued, and transfer expert Graeme Bailey has claimed that members of the scouting team are "really pushing" for the 19-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that Franca has been followed by the Blues for quite some time, while also suggesting the player himself would be very open to the move, saying: "Matheus Franca is really appreciated. He is a player that they have been following for a long time.

"I can mention that the player will be really excited about the possibility of joining Chelsea."

Now, it appears as though the Brazilian could be presented with an opportunity to move to Stamford Bridge, as according to Globe Esporte (via Sport Witness), Chelsea have now submitted an opening bid.

The Blues are not the only Premier League club to have tabled an offer for the 19-year-old, however, as Flamengo club director Bruno Spindel has confirmed that Crystal Palace have also came forward with a proposal.

It is not clear how much Chelsea have put on the table for the youngster, but it is detailed that Flamengo want €25m (£21m) to sanction his departure, and Boehly is willing to match that asking price.

One potential disadvantage the west Londoners may have in the race for the starlet is that they plan to loan him out to Strasbourg immediately, while Palace are keen to use him straight away, which could attract him to Selhurst Park.

Who is Matheus Franca?

The Rio de Janeiro-born maestro mainly plays in an advanced midfield role, but he is also very much capable of playing on both wings and at striker, so he would be a versatile option for Pochettino.

One of the forward's key strengths is his dribbling ability, ranking in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers playing at a similar level, while also placing in the 96th percentile for progressive carries over that timeframe.

Lauded as "highly talented" by football scout Jacek Kulig, the Flamengo star has already recorded 54 first-team appearances for the Brazilian Serie A side, despite being just 19-years-old, during which time he has found the back of the net nine times.

That said, the attacker is, as yet, unproven outside of Brazil, and it would be a risk to put him straight into the first team, so it is probably a wise move to send him out on loan to Strasbourg.

Ideally, Franca would agree to move to the Ligue 1 side on loan and develop his game further, but it would not be a surprise if he wants to play Premier League football immediately, and ends up being attracted by a move to Crystal Palace.