Mauricio Pochettino would like Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister at Chelsea this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Mac Allister leaving Brighton?

The 24-year-old's future is a key talking point at the moment, with an exit from the Amex Stadium expected at the end of the season. He has enjoyed an excellent campaign for the Seagulls, scoring 10 goals in the Premier League and proving to be a vital player.

Mac Allister has also tasted World Cup glory with Argentina, starting six matches in the competition, and it feels as though he believes now is the right time to make a step up in his career. With Chelsea looking for new signings this summer, and with Pochettino coming in as the new manager, additions in the middle of the park are vital.

The £50,000-a-week Brighton hero is someone who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, although he looks most likely to join Liverpool, as things stand.

Are Chelsea still keen on Mac Allister?

Taking to Twitter, Romano admitted that the Reds could be closing in on the signing of Mac Allister, but made it clear that Pochettino remains an admirer, should the chance arise to snap him up:

"Personal terms are almost agreed between Liverpool and Mac Allister — after project presented in April. Deal not done yet, there are still details left — Pochettino appreciates him. No issues with Brighton — been told there’s fixed price for Alexis’ exit in June."

Mac Allister would be perfect for Chelsea this summer, coming in and adding the youth and legs that have been missing at times this season, with age beginning to catch up with the likes of N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

While it looks as though he is off to Liverpool, the Blues should still do all they can to get him, considering he has averaged 2.1 tackles per game in the league this season, chipped in with 11 goal contributions and been hailed as a "very intelligent" player by former Manchester City and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero.

He has the rare ability to provide defensive stability and box-to-box quality, much in the way City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan does, and he could be a lovely foil for international teammate Enzo Fernandez at Chelsea next season. If they fail to get him, as looks likely currently, bringing in a player with similar qualities is vital in the coming months.