Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be named Chelsea's new manager by the end of this week, according to a fresh update regarding the Blues' next boss.

Is Pochettino taking charge at Chelsea?

It is no hidden secret that the 51-year-old will take charge at Stamford Bridge next, following a tumultuous season on and off the pitch in west London. Both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter have been sacked during the campaign, while Frank Lampard has struggled in a caretaker role since replacing the latter.

He won't be Chelsea manager any longer than the end of this season, with Pochettino picked out as the best possible candidate to come in and turn the Blues' fortunes around. The Argentine did an excellent job as Tottenham boss, guiding them to the 2019 Champions League final, and he also won the Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain last season.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding when the ex-Spurs man will officially be appointed at Stamford Bridge - it looks as though it will be sooner rather than later.

When will Pochettino be confirmed as manager?

According to Football Insider, Chelsea "will confirm their new manager by the end of this week, with Pochettino "expected to land the role" after a recent "breakthrough". Talks reached their "final stages" during discussions last week and he is "keen to take the reins" in west London. There are talks taking place over "backroom staff and other small, but important, details", but it now appears to be very close to being confirmed.

It will be great to finally unveil Pochettino before the end of the season, giving Blues supporters a renewed sense of hope, following such a taxing campaign. Granted, he may not take over until this summer, but just knowing that the deal is done and dusted will bring some much-needed positivity.

Pochettino looks like a great appointment, even though his stock has fallen a little since leaving Spurs - he didn't do a great job at PSG, failing in the Champions League like so many of their managers - but he is someone who possesses great man-management skills, plays an attacking brand of football and who generally carries himself with dignity.

The pressure will certainly be on from minute one, with so much work to do to get Chelsea back to the top of English football, but if Todd Boehly backs him in the transfer market and allows him to run things his way, the Blues could have a gem on their hands.