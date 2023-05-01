Chelsea will continue talks over the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino this week, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Pochettino set to become Chelsea manager?

The Blues have certainly had an eventful season when it comes to managers, starting the campaign with Thomas Tuchel but swiftly replacing him with Graham Potter. The Englishman failed to impress in the Stamford Bridge hot seat, however, and he has since been sacked, with Frank Lampard taking charge until the summer.

The search has been ongoing for Chelsea's new boss in recent weeks, but it now looks as though Pochettino will be the man to come in next, despite them being linked with others, too, from Julian Nagelsmann to Luis Enrique.

The 50-year-old hasn't managed since leaving Paris Saint-Germain last year and his appointment could be a controversial one, given the Blues' rivalry with Tottenham and the fact that he used to manage them.

While nothing is confirmed yet, Pochettino's appointment is starting to feel like football's best kept secret, with it now being a huge shock if he isn't the west Londoner's next boss.

When will Pochettino be confirmed?

Taking to Twitter, Romano provided a new update regarding Chelsea's pursuit of Pochettino, saying talks will carry on this week:

"Chelsea are prepared to continue talks with Mauricio Pochettino this week in order to complete the agreement on final, crucial points. After key internal discussions in LA this weekend, Chelsea are entering into final stages of process to hire new coach."

It really does feel like a matter of time now and Pochettino's arrival should be met with positivity by Chelsea supporters, even though some may have doubts over his credentials as an elite, having not racked up many trophies in his managerial career.

He did a superb job at Spurs, however, guiding them into the 2019 Champions League final and playing good football along the way, getting the best out of the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dele Alli in the process. The hope is that he can do similar with players such as Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk at Chelsea, bringing stability and positivity to the club at the same time.

This has to be a summer that sees Chelsea bring in the right players, and having a top manager in place is vital to that, with Pochettino someone who could entice individuals to join him at Stamford Bridge.