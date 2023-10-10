During his time at Tottenham Hotspur, Mauricio Pochettino's leadership and faith he put into the youth provided the perfect combination for stars to emerge.

He was responsible for developing Dele Alli and Harry Kane into two of the Premier League's finest talents, with the former being crowned as the most valuable U21 player in 2017, over the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Gabriel Jesus.

With the Argentine inheriting a youthful squad at Chelsea, he has the opportunity to replicate that success in west London and that is made easier by the exceptional level of talent being churned off the academy conveyor belt.

The emergence of Levi Colwill is a prime example of the gems waiting to be unearthed from the underage groups. The 20-year-old starred on loan at Brighton last season and is now an integral part of Pochettino's plans having played in every minute so far.

While Colwill is leading the way for the next generation of young talent, Chelsea are blessed with quality all over the pitch, including centre-backs Bashir Humphries and Alfie Gilchrist, creative midfielders Omari Hutchinson and Leo Castledine as well as striker Mason Burstow.

The Blues are well stocked when it comes to the volume of quality in their defensive and midfield ranks, but no one has grabbed the bull by the horns and stamped their authority on the striker position in the first-team, and that could open up the opportunity for teenage sharpshooter, Ronnie Stutter, to be given an opportunity.

Who is Ronnie Stutter?

Ronnie Stutter switched east London for west when he made the switch from West Ham United at U14 level, departing the club in 2019 with the 18-year-old since becoming the figurehead of their youth setup.

A constant threat who loves scoring goals, Stutter is a pacey and direct striker, who likes to lurk on the shoulder of the last defender, waiting patiently to latch onto a pass before bursting through on goal.

When in and around the box, the teenage sensation is lethal at finishing his chances, demonstrating this at the start of this campaign by scoring all types of goals, including thunderous strikes from outside the penalty area, showcasing a calmness in one vs one situations and predatory instincts to finish chances in the box.

During his last two years at Chelsea, the youngster has fought several battles with injury but has bounced back from those minor setbacks by becoming the U21s main source of goals and relishing that responsibility.

In six Premier League 2 matches, Stutter has chalked up six goals, including a strike in the EFL Trophy against Northampton Town as he aims to follow in the footsteps of fellow youngster Mason Burstow, who finished as the U21s top scorer last season and is now thriving on loan at Sunderland.

He commented: "It shows that it is possible and if you take your chance doors will open for you".

The youngster's competition for a chance in the first team comes in the shape of Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja, but the former of those two has struggled since making his £32m move from Villarreal this summer, leaving the door potentially ajar for Stutter after being named on the substitutes bench in the 0-0 draw against Bournemouth.

How has Nicolas Jackson performed this season?

When Jackson came off the bench to score his second of the season against Burnley, a huge weight would have been lifted off his shoulders after struggling in the early stages of his Chelsea career.

Jackson has been frustrated by squandering several opportunities to score, and those struggles were encapsulated by his open goal miss against Nottingham Forest as Chelsea sunk to a 1-0 defeat.

According to Sofascore, the 22-year-old has garnered an xG of 4.09, missed seven big chances, recorded a goal conversion of 10% and 2.9 shots per game, which emphasises that while he's being served golden chances to score, he's failing to put them away.

With the striker being thrust into the limelight for his wasteful finishing, the youngster has attracted both criticism from Chelsea fans while being mocked by rival supporters, but Paul Merson feels the criticism of the youngster is unjust.

He said: "I don’t think it’s fair on him, so I’d definitely give him more time. Though Pochettino would take him out of the firing line if he could."

Jackson was indeed removed from the firing line - but not by choice - after serving a suspension for accumulating five yellow cards.

The Senegalese international returned with a bang by scoring against the Clarets and if that proves to be the goal that kick-starts a purple patch in front of goal, opportunities for Stutter to impress will lessen.

However, if Jackson continues to be wasteful then Pochettino may have to unleash their "brilliant" sharpshooter - as dubbed by journalist Felix Johnston - into the first-team setup.