Todd Boehly appears to be closing in on a new Chelsea manager, with Sky Sports claiming that Mauricio Pochettino could be formally announced as soon as next week.

The club need some stability and the Argentinian coach would bring a wealth of Premier League experience alongside the ability to manage massive egos from his stint at Paris Saint-Germain, and it could be a match made in heaven.

He will of course be given large funds to spend in the summer transfer window, although with a fairly strong squad to use as a base, he may not need to add many players before the start of next season.

There is no doubt he could give the players a massive lift by being appointed, and it could give hope to the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ethan Ampadu and Malo Gusto who are all currently out on loan with ambitions to get regular action next season.

One player who Pochettino could definitely revitalise is Romelu Lukaku as the Blues are currently lacking any sort of goalscoring threat this season, scoring only 30 goals in the league so far, which for context, is lower than Leeds United and Leicester City.

Could Romelu Lukaku return to Chelsea for next season?

The Belgian striker is currently on a season-long loan deal at Inter Milan, having re-joined the club following his poor stint at the Blues during 2021/2022, where he scored just 15 goals after signing on a £97.5m deal - a long way short of the 30 he scored for the Serie A side the season before.

The 51-year-old could be willing to give him another chance to shine at the London side and if he could get him firing, it will certainly save spending vast sums in the transfer window.

Pochettino usually deploys an attacking 4-3-3 formation which could benefit Lukaku, who would be flanked by two attacking wingers that could provide him with countless chances during every match which he could thrive on.

Across 598 games managed during his career so far, Pochettino has seen his teams score a quite remarkable 1027 goals, working out at 1.71 goals per game, and it’s evident that Chelsea could soon potentially see a lot more goals next term.

At Tottenham Hotspur, he managed to help turn Harry Kane from a relatively unknown, academy graduate into arguably the "world's best striker" - as per pundit Paul Merson - and although Lukaku, on his day, is up there with the best, Pochettino could perhaps relight his fire and give him a newfound energy ahead of what promises to be arguably the most important season in their recent history.

The 6 foot 3 “monster” – as dubbed by writer Thierry Nyann – has scored 283 goals during his club career so far and don’t be surprised if this total goes over the 300 mark in 2023/2024.