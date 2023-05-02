Incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has immediately told Todd Boehly to sign Sadio Mane as his first move this summer, according to a fresh transfer report.

Is Mane having a good season?

The 31-year-old enjoyed six memorable years at Liverpool between 2016 and 2022, winning all there is to win, including the Champions League and Premier League. Last summer, he opted to trade the Reds for Bayern Munich, however, in order to enjoy a new challenge.

While many expected Mane to be a hit at the Bundesliga giants, his time there has been disappointing to date, with injuries and disciplinary issues holding him back. The Senegalese sensation has only scored seven times in 22 league outings, while an incident involving himself and Leroy Sane, in which he punched his teammate after the recent defeat to Manchester City, saw him suspended and fined.

It looks as though Bayern could be happy to see Mane leave this summer, which is where Chelsea come into play.

Could Chelsea sign Mane this summer?

According to Football Insider, Pochettino is immediately "throwing his weight behind a summer deal" for the former Liverpool speedster, ahead of his imminent appointment as Blues boss. It is believed that £30m could be enough to get their man and the Argentine is a "big fan" of the player he came up against in the 2019 Champions League final during his time in charge at Tottenham.

The Senegal legend will be Chelsea's "first attempt at signing a new striker this summer", having moved into more of a central role during the latter part of his time at Anfield.

There is no denying Mane's pedigree as one of Europe's best wide attackers over the past five years or so - Jurgen Klopp has called him "world-class" in the past - but there are questions marks over whether his peak has now drifted by. At 31, he has lost the blistering turn of pace he once possessed, while even last season for Liverpool, he wasn't always the force he used to be.

Admittedly, Pochettino is to be trusted in the transfer window, bringing in the right players for his system, but Chelsea could be wise to look at younger alternatives, and also someone who has been an out-and-out centre forward for longer than Mane. If a deal did happen, he could still be a shrewd addition, still possessing quality and match-winning ability, but they would be unlikely to be signing the truly elite player who shone so much for Liverpool.