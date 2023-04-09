Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be firmly contending for the permanent Chelsea job, according to a new update.

Where is Pochettino currently?

The Blues have gone through a tumultuous period this season, getting through two managers and drifting into mid-table mediocrity in the Premier League. Both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter have been sacked after respective disappointing runs of form, meaning Frank Lampard has returned for a second spell in charge until the end of the campaign.

The search is very much on to find a long-term manager, however, as a host of names have been linked with the job - whether it be Julian Nagelsmann or even Jose Mourinho. Pochettino is another who has been linked with job, having been out of a job since he left Paris Saint-Germain last year.

It looks as though the 51-year-old remains very much on Chelsea's radar moving forward, with a new update emerging regarding the manager situation in west London.

Could Argentine become Chelsea's next manager?

According to Football Insider, Pochettino is "firmly in the running to land the Chelsea job this summer", being seen as a strong option to come in and take the club in a positive direction. It is claimed that the Blues' co-sporting director, Laurence Stewart, has "given the 51-year-old a glowing recommendation to the board".

The Argentine is thought to be "pushing hard for a return" to Spurs, however, which could potentially put paid to Chelsea's hope os getting their man.

Pochettino is certainly an impressive manager, although he doesn't feel like the sure-fire bet that he was a few years ago, with his stock falling a little since then. At one point, he felt untouchable at Spurs, guiding them to the Champions League final against Liverpool in 2019, but things unraveled towards the end in north London and his time at PSG was underwhelming, with European glory evading him.

For that reason, Pochettino arguably feels like more of a risk than he once was - Nagelsmann could be the best option because he is younger and won the Bundesliga title last season, for example - but he will be desperate to prove himself at another big club and he could get Chelsea playing some good football along the way.

Ultimately, the former Spurs boss, called "world class" by Jamie O'Hara, arguably isn't the best possible choice, but he could still be an inspired appointment if he does end up coming in at the end of the season.