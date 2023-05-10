Chelsea's Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been slammed by Frank McAvennie for their performances in recent weeks, in an interview with Football Insider.

What's the latest news involving Sterling and Aubameyang?

The Blues signed Sterling from Manchester City in a deal worth £47.5m last summer, while Aubameyang arrived from Barcelona for £10m, however it is fair to say neither player has lived up to expectations.

Journalist Simon Phillips has described Sterling as "very poor", and there have been recent reports that he could be sold in the summer, with the Blues said to want Aubameyang out "at all costs", amid interest from former club Barcelona.

After a disappointing start to life at Stamford Bridge, the duo, who earn a combined £485k-per-week, have been slammed by McAvennie, in a recent interview with Football Insider.

Not only does the pundit believe the two attackers are not playing at a high enough level, but he also questioned their commitment, which he believes will be frustrating manager Frank Lampard, saying:

“Sterling and Aubameyang have been terrible. The club has got nothing off them. How can they pay that much money for those two?

“I hate saying that about players. Sterling has been everywhere but has not established himself as a world class player and he should have by now.

“Aubameyang is not even running, that is not right. Frank Lampard must be tearing his hair out because he has come in and they are not interested.“

Should Chelsea sell Sterling and Aubameyang?

Aubameyang has been really poor ever since his move to Chelsea, scoring just three goals in 22 appearances this season, and he was recently slammed by pundit Craig Burley for another "embarrassing" display, also being branded a "liability."

The Blues should undoubtedly look to get the Gabonese striker off the wage bill this summer, as he has offered absolutely nothing since his arrival, and his departure could free up some funds to bring in a striker who's actually willing to fight for every ball.

The situation with Sterling is a little more tricky, as he has amassed 11 goal contributions this season, the highest-amount of any Chelsea player, so there is still a quality player there, although his form has really dropped off in the second half of the season.

Given that the England international is the highest earner at the club, he has still been very disappointing, even if he has been the best of a bad bunch statistically speaking, and it would not be a real blow if he is sold this summer.